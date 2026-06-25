Meleek Thomas drafted, traded to Cleveland Cavaliers: Analysis, contract details, more

The Sacramento Kings selected Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas spent just one season with the Razorbacks, starring as a true freshman.

As a recruit, Thomas was ranked as a five-star prospect by the Rivals Industry Rankings. He checked in as the No. 11 overall player in the class and the No. 2 shooting guard in his class, hailing from Pittsburgh, Penn.

As a freshman at Arkansas, Meleek Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He started 21 of the 37 contests he appeared in. He finished the year shooting a blistering 41.6% from 3-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Thomas checked in at 6 foot 3 barefoot and weighed 189.6 pounds. He checked in with a 6 foot 6.75 wingspan and an 8 foot 4 standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Thomas’ contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Meleek Thomas

There wasn’t necessarily a ton of tape on Thomas, as he played his true freshman season at Arkansas this year. But there was a lot to like, even with Thomas taking a secondary role.

“Meleek Thomas showed flashes of his offensive skill at Arkansas, taking on a secondary role beside Darius Acuff, where he knocked down shots off the catch and created for himself at times,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “The ability to play better defense in a team concept and become a secondary playmaker remain his swing skills.”

Others were impressed with Meleek Thomas from his high school days. He was one of the top prospects in the country, catching the eye of On3’s Jamie Shaw all the way back in 2022.

“Meleek Thomas is a bucket-getter who is wired to score. He is electric when it comes to shooting the ball with range that extends well beyond the three-point arc and the confidence that extends to any level,” Shaw wrote then. “He has good length with some quick-twitch pop to his game. Thomas is able to carve out space off the bounce. His dribble can get him open, and he has the ability to contort his body to get his shoulders squared upon release. He will need to continue adding weight to his frame. Scoring comes so easily to him, he can get shot happy. Thomas is a good on-ball defender and has natural instincts in the passing lanes. he is tracking as one of the top guards, nationally, in his class.”