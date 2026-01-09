According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining trade offers for franchise guard Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. It marks the first time the organization has actively engaged other teams in discussions involving the former No. 2 overall pick.

Sources told ESPN that multiple teams have expressed interest in Morant, with rival executives believing the Grizzlies would prioritize a return centered around draft capital and young players. Morant, a two-time All-Star, remains under contract through the 2027–28 season and is eligible to sign a three-year, $178 million extension this summer.

At just 26 years old, Morant remains one of the league’s most dynamic guards, but availability and consistency have become growing concerns. He has appeared in only 18 games this season due to injuries and a one-game suspension following a postgame exchange with head coach Tuomas Iisalo in November.

Over the past two seasons combined, Morant has played just 59 games. He’s missed time due to injuries and two league suspensions related to off-court incidents involving firearms.

On the floor, Morant’s production has dipped from his previous All-NBA-caliber standards as well. He is averaging 19 points and 7.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per game this season while shooting a career-low 40.1% from the field and 20.8% from three-point range.

Still, his résumé places him in rare company. Charania noted Morant is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 22 points and seven assists per game, joining names like LeBron James, Oscar Robertson, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Cade Cunningham.

Moreover, Charania believes Memphis’ willingness to explore its options comes amid a broader organizational reset. The Grizzlies are evaluating “multiple paths forward” following the emergence of young contributors like Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer, while also considering a long-term build around Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Evidently, Charania believes the franchise is well-positioned to pivot in either direction. He noted that after trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic last offseason for four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap, Memphis now controls nine first-round selections and six second-rounders moving forward, including its own first-round pick in each of the next seven drafts.

For now, the Grizzlies are keeping their options open. Whether that means cashing in on Morant’s star power or recommitting to him as the centerpiece of their next era remains one of the NBA’s most intriguing storylines ahead of the trade deadline.