The menu at Super Bowl LX was released earlier this week, showing fans the variety of options available at this year’s marquee event. On Sunday afternoon, some of the drink prices were revealed.

Reporter Michael McQuaid shared a handful of screenshots of various menus inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Most of the prices seem relatively reasonable.

For instance, most premium cocktails are $23 for a single and $36 for a double. Meanwhile, beer prices are $19 for premium canned and $17.50 for American canned.

Various other offerings are also shown, which you can view in McQuaid’s screenshots here. We’ve transcribed some of the menu and drink prices below so you can check them out without having to leave the page. Enjoy!

Drink Prices – Spirits

LX Kickoff Tequila Sunrise – $23 (single), $36 (double)

Halftime Show Margarita – $23 (single), $36 (double)

Premium Mixed Cocktail – $23 (single), $36 (double)

Mixed Cocktails – $19 (single), $32 (double)

Premium Canned Beer – $19

American Canned Lager – $17.50

Bud Light Seltzer – $17.5

Barefoot Canned Wine – $16

Aquafina – $8

Sabritas Nuts – $7

Links

Super-Hot Chinatown Dog – $20

Linguica Sausage – $15

Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst – $15

Hot Link – $15

Assorted Frito Lays Chips – $6

Drink Prices – Wine

Kali Hart – $17 (glass), $68 (bottle)

Whitehaven – $17 (glass), $68 (bottle)

Lamarca – $17 (glass), $68 (bottle)

Smith & Hook – $17 (glass), $68 (bottle)

Charcuterie Board – $16

Canned Cocktails – $17.5

Nut Harvest – $4

Jack Links – $4

Super Bowl LX takes over San Francisco

It looks like Levi’s Stadium is going all out for the 60th Super Bowl. This is just the third time the big game will be played in the area, with the last time being in 2016, nearly two years after the stadium opened. The first time the San Francisco area hosted the Super Bowl was in 1984, but that game was played at Stanford Stadium.

The Seahawks and Patriots are no strangers to playing in the Super Bowl. Seattle is getting ready to play in the game for the fourth time, while New England will play in its 12th Super Bowl. The interesting thing about the Seahawks is that the last time they played in the Super Bowl was in 2015, when they lost to the Patriots. But it’s likely Seattle is not thinking about revenge since the 2025 squad is completely different from the team in 2014.

Fans can watch Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8, but pregame coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

And if you’re in the stadium, now you know what drink prices will run. Grab a cocktail or a beer and get ready for the big game.

5GOATs’ Brian Jones also contributed to this report.