Miami's Reuben Bain linked to fatal 2024 car accident ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Former Miami defensive end Reuben Bain Jr. is widely projected to be a Top-10 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 23. But that projection could be in doubt following a Sunday report that linked Bain to a fatal 2024 car wreck in Miami.

Bain, 21, was reportedly involved in a deadly two-car accident in March 2024 when a passenger in his car, 22-year-old Georgia college student Destiny Betts, died as a result of injuries suffered in the wreck, according to Oliver Connolly of The Read Optional. Betts suffered “incapacitating injuries” when Bain’s car hit another vehicle at 4 am ET, March 17, and then careened into concrete barriers on both sides of Miami’s Interstate 95 before coming to a stop. Betts ultimately passed away from her injuries on June 13, 2024 following three months in a coma.

The incident report reviewed by Connolly said Bain “operated his vehicle in a careless or negligent manner” at the time of the incident. Bain was ultimately cited for careless driving but that charge was later dismissed roughly two weeks before Betts’ death in June 2024, according to Connolly. No field sobriety test was conducted at the scene, according to the report.

“As her family, we remain deeply committed to honoring her memory in a meaningful and appropriate way. Destiny’s passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago,” Betts’ family said in a statement to The Read Optional. “While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family’s privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career.”

Two other Miami football players — linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and defensive end Nyjalik Kelly — were also passengers in Bain’s car at the time of the accident, according to Connolly. Both Bissainthe and Kelly, who later transferred to UCF, are also both eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

While it’s unclear how this 2024 incident could impact Bain’s draft stock, NFL teams have long been aware of the fatal accident, according to multiple reports Sunday. That said, several NFL sources reportedly compared the news of Bain’s 2024 accident coming out two weeks before the draft to former Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s fall from potential No. 1 overall pick to No. 13 in the 2016 NFL Draft after a video of him using a gas mask as a bong broke 10 minutes before the start of the draft.

“It feels like it could be (Tunsil) all over again,” an NFL source reportedly told The Read Optional. “It doesn’t feel like (Bain) has been transparent with us.”