Miami Dolphins select Chris Johnson in first round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins selected San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Johnson was taken with the No. 27 overall pick, which the Dolphins acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson spent four years with the Aztecs, becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the country. He broke out as a junior in 2024, recording 67 combined tackles, four PBUs, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

Johnson was even better in 2025. He compiled 49 total tackles, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), and nine PBUs.

As a recruit, Johnson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1273 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Lawrence checked in as the No. 126 cornerback in the class and No. 92 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Eastvale, Calif.).

This story is developing…