The Texas Longhorns can add another offensive lineman to the list of players drafted under head coach Steve Sarkisian. DJ Campbell has been taken in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Campbell is the No. 200 overall pick of the sixth round. A fantastic moment for him, his family, and everyone involved with the Texas program.

Campbell played high school football at Arlington (TX) Bowie, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

When committing to Texas over Oklahoma at the time, it was considered a massive victory for the Longhorns. A massive overhaul was needed on the offensive line in Austin. Position coach Kyle Flood knocked the 2022 recruiting class out of the park, finding multiple guys who turned into long-term players for the program. Campbell was one of them at right guard.

In four years, Campebll played in 50 games. Of those, 43 were starts. There was never much doubt about what position Campbell would be playing, either. Both quarterback Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning knew what they would be getting from the right guard position.

Campbell now goes into the NFL with the hopes of providing something similar. An interior guy all the way, the professional journey for Campbell is now officially underway.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about DJ Campbell

Campebell received a scouting report ahead of the draft from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. A prospect score of 5.94 was given following the NFL Combine, meaning they project the Texas product to be an “average backup or special teamer.” Somewhere in the early portions of Day 2 is where Zierlein projected Campbell to be selected.

He also went through and explained the evaluation. Zierlein sees some “athletic limitations” in Campbell, which hinder what he might be able to do in certain schemes.

“Three-year starter at right guard with experience against NFL-caliber talent,” Zierlein said. “Campbell is tough, strong and smart, but there are clear athletic limitations that create scheme-dependence and could limit his upside. He lacks functional bend and fluidity in space, which limits his range. He’s adept as a second-phase run blocker, with enough technique to neutralize and sustain in-line. He can also drop a sudden anchor to slow bull rushers. Campbell projects as a gap-scheme guard who can provide depth.”