Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 352-pound Proctor is among the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft class and wasn’t expected to last long Thursday night.

This came after the Dolphins traded back from the No. 11 overall pick. Only moving down one spot, Miami gets its guy at No. 12.

Given his massive size, Proctor is also one of the more athletic big men in the draft, something he showed by turning a screen pass into an 11-yard gain against Georgia last season. Proctor also contributed in the backfield with five carries for 16 yards and three first downs. But, while impressive, Proctor’s future is at offensive line, where he earned consensus All-American honors as a Lombardi Award finalist in 2025.

Proctor started 39 career games at left tackle for the Crimson Tide, only missing two games in 2024 with a shoulder injury. While his weight has been an issue at times, even earning the nickname “Krispy” — as in Krispy Kreme donuts — when he once tipped the scales at nearly 400 pounds as a freshman, Proctor has worked hard to manage his weight and stay below the 360 threshold.

Proctor signed with Alabama as a Five-Star Plus+ prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Southeast Polk (Des Moines, Iowa), where he was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 9 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted composite of all three major recruiting media services. Proctor temporarily transferred to Iowa following Nick Saban‘s retirement in early 2024, but never actually played for his home state Hawkeyes after transferring back to Tuscaloosa later that Spring.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Kadyn Proctor

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein is a big fan of Proctor, especially given his prototypical physical frame for a left tackle. Along with his “massive frame with good length,” Proctor presents “big knock-back pop when accelerating into contract” and can capture and seal the outside edge with his upper-body strength alone. As far as critiques, Zierlein points to Proctor’s indecisiveness and inefficiency when defenders aren’t lined up directly in front of him, as well as his need to stabilize his playing weight at the next level.

“Proctor is a mass of humanity with rare size and length at his command. He’s capable as a move blocker but shines when rolling downhill as a bona-fide people mover with bulldozing power. However, slants and quick first steps beat him to the spot in the run game,” Zierlein wrote of Proctor. “When set and centered, Proctor is a roadblock to speed-to-power charges. He has a stout anchor and strong hands to stall the rush in its track. He struggles to mirror athletes in space and lacks the range to protect deeper pocket drops against speed. Inconsistency in pass protection hasn’t helped his draft standing, but he still has the potential to become a good right tackle or very good guard.”