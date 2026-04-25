Trey Moore is seeing his football dream come together. The Texas Longhorns linebacker is officially off the board at the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round. A big moment for Moore, his family, and everyone involved with the Texas program.

Now-former Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski asked Moore to play different roles during his two seasons in Austin. Moore entered the program as a pass rusher, and the stats show as such. During the 2024 season, Moore recorded 35 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Flash forward a year, where off-ball linebacker is the role Moore occupied. The 35 tackles remained the same but the TFL number came in at 5.0, and only 3.0 sacks got marked down.

“For his growth, it’s going to be really good for him to play inside backer and get the eye control, the keys, and reads down, for his potential future,” Kwiatkowski said of Moore ahead of ’25. “But it’s really, the bottom line, that’s the one area on the field where we feel good about our depth but in the game of football injuries happen and it could get real thin real fast if guys get hurt. It’s a combination of those two things.”

Moore played high school football at Spring Branch (TX) Smithson Valley but did not have a rating as a high school recruit. Where Moore became a highly sought-after guy is when he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. After three seasons at UTSA, Moore was a four-star prospect per the 2024 On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 26 overall player.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Trey Moore

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein produced a scouting report on Moore during the draft process. He highlighted the positives and the negatives of the Texas product. A lot of focus from Zierlein comes on where Moore might play in the NFL long term, having a couple of different options.

“Moore is a highly productive, 46-game starter with flexible NFL positioning,” Zierlein said. “He’s undersized and lacks NFL length as an edge defender, but he’s a skilled, instinctive rusher with a robust set of approaches. He won’t burn the edges with pure speed but he compensates for that with a deep bag of moves.

“In limited snaps, Moore showed potential at off-ball linebacker, but questions persist about his pursuit speed and ability to cover in the NFL. Some teams might label him a ‘tweener,’ but I see a versatile prospect whose competitiveness and feel for the game should allow him to translate no matter the position he plays.”