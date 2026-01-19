Report: Miami Dolphins set to hire Packers OC Jeff Hafley as next HC

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on hiring Jeff Hafley as their next head coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hafley completed his second interview with Miami on Monday, and the franchise is moving quickly to hire him.

The 46-year-old is joining the Dolphins after spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Hafley will replace Mike McDaniel, fired after four seasons on the job. He is reuniting with newly hired general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who joined the Packers in 2004 and was the team’s vice president of player personnel for the last four seasons.

The Packers had the No. 6 defense in the NFL last season, their first with Hafley calling plays. Green Bay finished the 2025 season with the No. 12 ranked defensive unit, allowing 311.8 yards per game and 21.2 points per game.

Dolphins set on Jeff Hafley as Mike McDaniel replacement

Hafley will look to improve a Dolphins defense which struggled in 2025. The franchise, meanwhile, has played in just seven playoff games since the turn of the century and last won a postseason game in 2000.

Before joining the Packers, Hafley served as head coach at Boston College. The Eagles went 22-26 in four seasons under Hafley, peaking with a 7-6 finish in 2023.

Hafley began his coaching career in 2001 with WPI and numerous assistant coaching jobs with Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. He joined the NFL ranks in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant defensive backs coach. He also coached with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers before going to Ohio State.

With Hafley moving on, Green Bay will look to bring in a replacement. The Packers are bringing back head coach Matt LaFleur in 2026 amid speculation the two sides could part ways.