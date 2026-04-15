Troy Aikman is going through the NFL Draft office for the first time as a front office consultant. Aikman was hired by the Miami Dolphins to help in a variety of ways. One of them involved the coaching search, which ultimately helped the Dolphins land on Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. A hire that everyone in Miami is happy with, Aikman may not get the same kind of influence on April 23-25.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan revealed they will not ask Aikman to help them make selections. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is still welcomed inside the room to see how the process plays out. Sullivan appears confident Aikman will make an appearance.

“Troy’s been a wonderful sounding board in his own right from afar,” Sullivan said. “Troy will be part of equation moving forward. What that looks like, we’ll see. But he’s been a great sounding board, and I’m glad he’s going to be part of the equation. I know he’ll be here. He’s certainly welcome in the draft room.”

Miami currently holds the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Plenty of people across the league is expecting movement on draft night. The Dolphins are certainly a candidate to be a part of the action. Sullivan faces some big decisions in his first year as general manager.

At the very least, Aikman will get to watch Sullivan work the magic. A unique opportunity for him, even after spending years involved with the NFL in his post-playing days.

Troy Aikman surprised the Miami Dolphins reached out to him

Aikman recently opened up about getting to work for the Dolphins. He admitted the organization reaching out was a bit of a surprise for him. Still, it’s a challenge he accepted — getting to work right away.

“Now, this year, the Dolphins reached out to me and asked if I would help them in their GM search and head coaching search,” Aikman told Dale Brisby on the Rodeo Time podcast. “Kinda caught me out of left field, I wasn’t expecting that. But I dove into it, decided I would do it, and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Felt like I was of some help, and where that might go, I’m not sure. I’m gonna continue to work with them in some capacity, and that’s kind of scratched whatever itch I had when it came to being in the front office.”