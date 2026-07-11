Miami Marlins select Arkansas INF Camden Kozeal in 2026 MLB Draft

Arkansas 2B/SS/1B Camden Kozeal was selected by the Miami Marlins with the No. 87 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Kozeal played two seasons at Arkansas following his transfer from SEC foe, Vanderbilt. Across 122 games played for Dave Van Horn‘s Razorbacks, Kozeal compiled a .326 batting average with 36 doubles, 35 home runs, and 133 RBI. He was named Second Team All-SEC at first base in 2025, and was named a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game in 2026 at the UTL position.

The Omaha native first burst onto the scene as a freshman at Vanderbilt in 2024, where he hit for a .284 average with eight doubles and five home runs. With Kozeal playing a major role for Arkansas across the past two seasons, the Razorbacks compiled a 91-37 (37-23) overall record with an appearance in the 2025 Men’s College World Series.

Cam Kozeal played in 122 games across two seasons at Arkansas

Kozeal becomes the latest Arkansas infielder to hear their name called in the MLB Draft, joining the likes of Golden Spikes Award winner Wehiwa Aloy (2025), Peyton Stovall (2024), and Robert Moore (2022) in recent history.

“Scouts appreciated Kozeal’s bat-to-bat skills and high baseball IQ when he ranked as Nebraska’s best high school prospect in 2023, but his lack of another standout tool and his Vanderbilt commitment left him undrafted,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He spent most of his time at DH with the Commodores in 2024 and at first base after transferring to Arkansas as a sophomore before playing shortstop to plug a gaping hole for the Razorbacks this spring. He has traded some contact for power in college and teams still love his makeup, so he could go as early as the third round.

“Sturdily built at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, Kozeal hits balls hard and has good feel for driving balls in the air with his quick, compact left-handed stroke. He once projected as a plus hitter, but he’s now more of an average bat with 15-20 homer pop. He has a sound approach but chases fastballs much more than he should and struggles with sliders.

“Kozeal’s instincts help him play better than his fringy speed and arm strength on the bases and in the field. That said, he’s not much of a threat to steal and lacks the arm and range to play shortstop at the next level. He fits best at second base, where he has seen action in each of his three college seasons, and projects as a dependable and adequate defender there.”