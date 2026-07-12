Miami Marlins select Florida State pitcher Trey Beard in 2026 MLB Draft

Florida State pitcher Trey Beard was selected by the Miami Marlins with the No. 147 overall pick (5th round) in the 2026 MLB Draft. The lefty is now off the board.

Beard began his career at Florida Atlantic, pitching for the Owls for two seasons. He transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2026 season.

This past spring, Beard was 6-1 in 14 games (12 starts) on the mound. He had a 4.50 ERA, 68 innings pitched and 97 strikeouts.

Overall, Beard has 46 games (42 starts) in his college career. The former Seminole sports a 16-6 record, 4.27 ERA, 219.1 innings pitched and 283 strikeouts.

Beard attended Dunedin High (Fla.). He was the No. 28-ranked left-handed pitcher nationally by Perfect Game, ranked No. 26 overall in the state of Florida and appeared in 13 games as a senior, recording 111 strikeouts and posting a 0.32 ERA.

What MLB scouts are saying about Trey Beard

Beard is the type of lefty you would love to have in your organization. A good developmental prospect, Beard brings a lot of qualities to the table with improvements across his career.

“Tall and lean, Beard is the quintessential pitchability college lefty with a strong feel for his craft and an unusual delivery to help it all play up,” Beard’s MLB scouting report read. “Everything comes from a very high slot that creates extension and deception. Velocity-wise, his fastball is fringy, sitting around 90-91 mph and topping out at 94, but he does a nice job of elevating it up and hitters chasing it out of the zone. His best pitch is his 75-77 mph changeup that gets “Bugs Bunny” comments from scouts, sold with outstanding arm speed. He has feel for spinning his breaking stuff with some depth, both a newer low-80s slider and a softer curve he’s had since his prep days, though they trail the cambio so he uses them a bit more strategically.

“Beard has made excellent strides with his ability to fill up the zone and limit walks. His ceiling might be a bit limited, but he’s reminded some of Guardians lefty Logan Allen, a second rounder out of Florida International in 2020, in terms of the path he could potentially follow.”