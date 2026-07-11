Miami Marlins select Miami SS commit Jacob Lombard in 2026 MLB Draft

Jacob Lombard officially has a life-changing offer on the table. Lombard, a shortstop out of Pinecrest (FL) Gulliver Prep, has been selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. He is one of the top high school players in the country, and will now have the opportunity to play for the Marlins after being the No. 14 overall pick.

Of course, the college route is still available to Lombard. Miami is where his commitment currently stands, meaning he still can head to Coral Gables for a few years.

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Lombard is projected to have a successful career either way. Baseball runs in the family, as he is the son of George Lombard, who spent time in the Major Leagues. His brother, George Lombard Jr., is considered a top prospect of the New York Yankees.

Now, the youngest is hoping to be the next great player. Getting drafted is always a special moment but doing so in such a baseball-rich family makes the occasion even better.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Jacob Lombard

Ahead of the draft, MLB Pipeline produced a scouting report on Lombard. To say they were high on him would be an understatement, ranking the high school product the No. 4 overall prospect in the cycle. Pipeline broke down the offensive side of Lombard’s game.

“A 6-foot-3 premium athlete at a premium position, Lombard is a right-handed hitter with plenty of juice in his bat,” the report said. “He has the acumen to be a plus hitter in the future, though he did have some swing-and-miss on fastballs up in the zone over the summer, with a bat path that wasn’t matching the velocity he was facing. He’s already added strength, and speed, of late, with potential plus power.

“His main weakness might be that he’s a people-pleaser and listened to too much advice on the showcase circuit, with most evaluators believing he’ll be just fine once he lets his athleticism play. He’s an easily plus runner who should be a threat to run at the next level.”

Defense is not going to be an issue for Lombard. Pipeline says he will be able to play shortstop for a “very long time” due to his range and arm.

As for how he grades out, run comes in at 65 on the 80-grade scale. Next up is power, which sits at 60, according to Pipeline. Lombard is considered a 60-grade prospect overall.