Micah Parsons calls out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'Slandered my name'

If you thought the war of words between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones was a 2025 event, the Green Bay Packers pass rusher just made sure it carried into the new year. Parsons has been tweeting a lot Thursday.

The subject has mainly been the Cowboys, who traded him to the Packers ahead of the start of the season. His latest was about Jones, whom he called out for slandering his name “for months.”

“Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months,” Parsons wrote on X. “So I do think I can react to comment if I want to! #respectfully.”

Parsons found himself out of Dallas after a long contract dispute. Jones often defended the move by citing the two first-round picks they received in exchange, one of which landed them Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a separate deal. Jones also wanted to see his defense stop the run in 2025, and he felt Parsons was lacking in that department.

“That case, specifically, that was a trade not just for this year,” Jones told Kay Adams and Michael Irvin on the Netflix Christmas pregame show. “But that was a long-term trade, at the time. I know we had skepticism about having that trade. Micah’s a great player. Great person, great player. Make no mistake about that.

“But we were able to – because of that, for the Cowboys – we’re able to get as many as five or six top players for the future. Not only do we have two of them in Williams and [Kenny Clark] on the squad today, but we have them for the future.”

One season in, Packers have upper hand in Micah Parsons trade

Without Parsons, the Cowboys have fallen off quite a bit defensively. They have the No. 30 ranked unit and despite having the No. 1 offense, won’t be playing postseason football.

Parsons was a game wrecker for the Cowboys, the type of player opposing offenses had to gameplan around. He tallied 52.5 sacks in four seasons in Dallas.

Parsons, before tearing his ACL last month, made a similar impact to the Packers. In 14 games, he picked up 12.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ leading sack getters with 5.5 are James Houston and Jadeveon Clowney.

For now, the deal looks quite lopsided in favor of the Packers. Dallas has a lot to fix on defense and clearly, Parsons doesn’t feel bad about it.