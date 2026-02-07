In a different world, Micah Parsons suited up in midnight green, and Kelly green on occasion, for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Green Bay Packers edge rusher, who was traded by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the start of the regular season, revealed he was very close to going to Philly.

On Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Podcast, Parsons talked with Eagles WR AJ Brown and Panthers QB Bryce Young. He chatted up with Brown saying he would’ve been dealt to Philadelphia, but the Eagles had to include Jalen Carter in a trade to Dallas, along with picks.

The Cowboys ended up landing Quinnen Williams from the Jets midseason, but it was nearly a Carter for Parsons swap, per the All-Pro. What a world that would’ve been.

“To be honest with you, bro, it was very close,” Parsons said. “It was very close. It was before Jaelen Phillips, before all of them, it was me. It was me, and I was really about to come, but there was one person that I had to play with that if he was gone, I did not want to be there, and that was Jalen Carter.

“They wanted a d-tackle and they wanted to trade me, plus some picks. I mean, I don’t really care about the picks, but I’m coming to play next to JC, you feel me? Like, yeah. Sorry Cowboys fans, it almost, it really almost happened.”

It is a complete hypothetical to think how the Eagles’ defense would’ve operated with Parsons on the unit. But Carter, one of the team’s best overall players, would’ve been good. Philadelphia got a rental in Phillips in a trade with Miami and it remains to be seen if they’ll bring him back for 2026.

But as a full-time Green Bay Packer, Parsons is doing the recruiting to that historic organization. Quarterback Jordan Love gave his reaction to Parsons looking to bring Cowboys WR Georgei Pickens to Green Bay. The Packers quarterback appears fond of what Pickens is able to do on the field. He even said throwing a go to him would be his route of choice. It’s exactly the type of players they have been missing at Lambeau Field.

“They’re out here recruiting,” Love said via Up And Adams. “Doing their due diligence. But if you can bring in another player, George Pickens, he had a phenomenal year. He’s a great player. I would love to have the most talented players on our team at all times. We’ll see.”