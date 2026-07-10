Micah Parsons comes to defense of teammate, Jordan Love, following NFL Top 100 reveal

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love found himself ranked at No. 72 in the NFL’s Top 100 players reveal for the 2026 season.

In his third season as Green Bay’s starter in 2025, Love passed for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions. The former First Round pick led the Packers to a 9-5-1 record (missed last two games of the regular season) and a berth in the Wild Card Playoffs, where they fell to the rival Chicago Bears 31-27.

Love’s teammate, future Hall of Fame defensive end Micah Parsons, did not take kindly to Love’s No. 72 ranking. ’71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan Love!’, he wrote on X.

71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan love! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 10, 2026

So far, the top-71 players in the Top 100 rankings have been revealed. Love is one of two Green Bay Packers present (running back Josh Jacobs ranks at No. 74), and sits ahead of quarterbacks such as Bryce Young (No. 98), Brock Purdy (No. 85), and Baker Mayfield (No. 77). Jordan Love came in at No. 68 in last year’s NFL Top 100, meaning he fell four spots this season.

Packers head into year four of Jordan Love Era in Green Bay

The 2026 season will be a massive one for the Green Bay Packers, heading into year four of the Jordan Love era. Green Bay has yet to break through to at least the NFC Championship Game with Love leading the way. Heading into yet another season in a stacked NFC North, all the pressure will once again be on one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises.

It appears as if Green Bay’s defense will have to weather the storm until mid-October, when Parsons is forecasted to return. The three-time First Team All-Pro tore his ACL in Green Bay’s game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14, completely disrupting their season. He discussed his timeline with ESPN earlier this offseason.

“The goal for me is to complete the season — not no relapse — and playoffs and pushing towards a championship,” Parsons said. “The goal isn’t for me to go out there and rehurt myself trying to force myself to get back the first few games. The goal has always been [to be available for the] playoffs, and I think we’re all on the same page.”

“These windows are very small, and they come every four or five years in this league. Obviously, you can’t keep everybody. So, we just have to thank God that we have another opportunity this year. When one door closes, another one’s open, and that’s something that we have guaranteed. We have this opportunity this year to have a chance to stay healthy and push for a playoff run. I accepted that fate, but I accepted the future, also.”