He might not be able to play, but Micah Parsons is still very much part of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. After the NFC intercepted Shedeur Sanders, he wheeled his cart onto the field to celebrate.

Parsons is in the middle of recovery from a torn ACL suffered during his first season with the Green Bay Packers. He underwent surgery and is hoping to make a return next year.

Despite the injury, Parsons is in attendance for the Pro Bowl. He’s wheeling around with a camcorder in his hands, and he didn’t miss an opportunity to get on the field Tuesday night.

Micah 🤣



Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/JtB9S67HMG — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

After arriving in Green Bay following a high-profile exit from the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons became the centerpiece of the Packers’ defense. He totaled 41 tackles, including 12.5 sacks, across 14 games en route to both Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors. He went down with his ACL injury against the Denver Broncos, meaning his 2025 season ended prematurely.

However, as he looked ahead to 2026, Micah Parsons expressed optimism about his recovery. In fact, he predicted he wouldn’t even be on injured reserve by the time Week 1 comes around.

“I wanna be just at a really good spot,” Parsons said, via Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz. “There’s a timing standpoint they want, but I don’t think I’ll be on IR – I would say that – to start the season. I think lofty, I’d be saying Week 1, but realistically, probably like Week 3, Week 4, just to make sure and just getting back into football, just practicing hard and getting ready to sustain, taking my body through what I go through, so I think it’s just more of that.”

The Packers finished the season 9-7-1 to get into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, sending them back to Chicago for a third game against the Bears. Chicago again got some late-game heroics from Caleb Williams to take down Green Bay, 31-27, in the Wild Card Round.

After the season, the Packers underwent changes on the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and Matt LaFleur – who signed a contract extension – hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon to the role.