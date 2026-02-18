Micah Parsons goes nuclear on Skip Bayless over rage-baiting, hiding behind screen: 'I can do what you do'

Micah Parsons is not a big fan of Skip Bayless. The Green Bay Packers linebacker recently appeared on the Open Thoughts podcast and went off on Bayless after being asked about being willing to speak candidly.

“I tell people like it is,” Parsons said before taking aim at Bayless and his critics. “They scared. They scared to voice their opinions. F**k them. Like, I’ll tell you, f**k Skip Bayless. F**k all them. I don’t give a f**k.”

“They want to rage bait me,” Parsons continued. “But they won’t say that to my face. You Twitter finger a** motherf**ckers. F**k them. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ll tell you how it is. You suck. You suck, your show don’t work no more. What are we talking about here? F*ck them…Motherf**kers be trying to tell you how to play the game. Come play my position, Skip! Cause I can do what you do. S**t, I do it better sometimes. So, what are we talking about here?”

Skip Bayless says Micah Parsons is ‘overhyped’

As mentioned by Awful Announcing, Parsons was scheduled to be a weekly contributor on the FS1 show Undisputed, alongside Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, back in 2022. But Parson didn’t show up for his first appearance, which could have led to Bayless changing his opinion on him.

When the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers before the start of the 2025 season, Bayless sounded off on the All-Pro linebacker. “My gut reaction, as you might guess, is good riddance,” Bayless said at the time. “And good luck, Green Bay. Because you just overpaid for the overhyped Micah Parsons, who will never be able to live up to that money, especially, where I don’t think he’ll ever be happy living. I have said this for months on end. He wrecked games in his rookie year, but the league figured him out. The league caught up. He’s just not consistently impactful.”

Micah Parsons played in 14 games for the Packers in 2025 and registered 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He missed the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Packers’ Week 15 loss against the Denver Broncos.