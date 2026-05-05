Micah Parsons injury update: Packers GM provides update on star defender’s return from ACL tear

Micah Parsons is trending in the right direction. If you ask Brian Gutekunst, the wait for his return might not be as long as some initially feared.

Speaking recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Green Bay Packers general manager provided an encouraging update on Parsons as he works his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season: “He’s doing really well,” Gutekunst said. “Micah’s such a — he’s a little bit of a freak. So I think some of that has taken over.”

That’s about as optimistic as it gets coming off a major knee injury. Parsons suffered the tear in December during a Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos, a non-contact injury that immediately raised concern across the organization.

At the time, it was a devastating blow for a Packers defense that had leaned heavily on its star pass-rusher throughout the season. Even in limited time, Parsons delivered.

In his first year in Green Bay, the All-Pro linebacker racked up 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits, once again establishing himself as one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL. His presence helped anchor a unit that ranked among the league’s best before injuries began to take their toll late in the year.

Now, the focus has shifted toward 2026. Evidently, the outlook is promising. Gutekunst noted that while tight end Tucker Kraft, who also suffered a torn ACL earlier in the season, is slightly ahead in his recovery timeline, Parsons isn’t far behind.

In fact, the expectation is that both players will be back early in the upcoming season: “That’ll be a big part of what we’re doing moving forward,” Gutekunst added.

For Parsons, the mindset has never wavered. Shortly after the injury, he took to social media with a message that reflected both resilience and belief in the road ahead: “I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated,” Parsons wrote. “I will rise again.”

If his recovery continues on its current trajectory, that return could come sooner rather than later. For a Packers team with postseason aspirations, getting Parsons back at full strength could change everything.

Because when he’s on the field, he doesn’t just elevate the defense. He transforms it, and his time in Green Bay is just beginning.