Micah Parsons injury update: Packers star give timeline on rehab, status for beginning of 2026 season

Micah Parsons is still on the road to recovery after tearing his ACL in the latter stages of last season. The Green Bay Packers did not get a full campaign out of the edge rusher and appear to be on track to start 2026 without him too. Parsons revealed he is on a strict timeline, especially since there was more than an ACL to repair during the process.

“Five months into his ACL rehab, Micah Parsons said he has four more months to go, saying that they have a strict nine-month rule especially for players who had more than just the ACL tear, revealing that he also had a meniscus procedure,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said via X.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport got in on the conversation as well. By his judgment, Parsons will begin the 2026 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“#Packers star Micah Parsons makes clear that he’ll begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, offering a target of mid-October until he’s on the field,” Rapoport said via X. “With a long career ahead, no shortcuts.”

Mid-October would mean Parsons missed the first five or six games on the Packers’ schedule. Of note, Green Bay is set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 18. Sunday Night Football will once again have the broadcast. While that has not been revealed as the exact plan, what a story it would be for everyone involved.