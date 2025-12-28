Micah Parsons reacts to Malik Willis touchdown, big first half vs. Ravens

It’s safe to say Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons is a fan of backup quarterback Malik Willis‘ performance Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Willis, who got the start in place of an injured Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), completed 8/8 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown in the first half. He also broke loose for a 21-yard rushing touchdown, which accounted for 21 of Green Bay’s 22 first half rushing yards.

Parsons took to X/Twitter to praise Willis for his performance. “Malik is legit bruh,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Malik is legit bruh 🔥🔥 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 28, 2025

Saturday night’s game against Baltimore marked Parson’s second consecutive missed game after he suffered an ACL tear in Green Bay’s 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14. Although he will not finish out the season, Parsons was named a Pro Bowl selection for the fifth consecutive season.

Even though Willis has played well in place of Love against Baltimore, Green Bay’s defense has been less-than-stellar. Heading into halftime, the Packers trail 27-14 after allowing future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry to find the end zone three times.

Green Bay needed strong play from Malik Willis in must-win game

Willis made his sixth career start Saturday night, his third in two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Last season, Green Bay was 2-0 in games that Willis started. The Liberty alum has appeared in four games this season, although two of those games were mop up duty.

In his fourth season of professional football, Willis has completed 91% (20/22) of passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 35 yards on the ground.

Green Bay currently sits at 9-5-1, meaning a loss would clinch an NFC North crown for the 11-4 Chicago Bears. The Packers have already clinched a playoff berth, however, unlike the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens entered Saturday night’s matchup with a 7-8 record and needed to steal a win in Lambeau to stay alive in the hunt for the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can cement a division crown with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. If Pittsburgh falls to the Browns, however, this would set up a winner-take-all clash between the Steelers and Ravens in Week 17.