Micah Parsons reacts to Packers claiming Trevon Diggs on waivers after Cowboys release

All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons is fired up about reuniting with former teammate Trevon Diggs in Green Bay.

After being released from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, Diggs quickly latched on with the Packers on Wednesday for Green Bay’s playoff push. Although Parsons won’t be able to share the field with Diggs due to a torn ACL, he is certainly excited about having his old friend back in the locker room.

We’re back …. 🫡 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 31, 2025

“We’re back,” Parsons wrote in a tweet on X/Twitter.

Diggs spent six seasons in Dallas prior to his release. He was named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022. The Alabama alum boasts 240 career tackles, 20 interceptions, and 63 pass deflections.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed what led to the decision to part ways with Diggs. Schottenheimer called it a “culmination of multiple factors.”

“It was really a culmination of multiple factors, performance and other elements,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s been an incredible player for this organization. I truly do like Trevon a lot. I wish him nothing but the best. I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz previously provided additional details of what led to Diggs’ release. The Cowboys were in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Day, facing off against the Washington Commanders. Diggs, who grew up near the D.C. area, wanted to stay behind after the game to spend time with his family over the holidays. Schottenheimer denied the request.

Diggs told Schottenheimer he wanted to be with his family and if he went back with the team to Dallas, he would be flying back to D.C. on the first flight out. Again, the team “vehemently denied his request.” Schottenheimer confirmed Schultz’s reporting, adding that Diggs did, in fact, stay behind after the game.

“It was one of many factors. It was not the only factor,” Schottenheimer continued. “I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed. … We go up as a team, and we come back as a team. He decided to make a different decision.”

With just one game remaining in the regular season, Green Bay sits at 9-6-1 and is locked into the No. 7 seed of the NFC Playoffs.

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.