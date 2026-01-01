Micah Parsons sticks up for Trevon Diggs, calls out critiques of his play: 'Bro’s gonna be great again'

Trevon Diggs is now a Green Bay Packer as the organization claimed him off waivers Wednesday. Just the day prior, Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Diggs is once again teammates with All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons. Like Diggs, the Cowboys moved off of Parsons, albeit it netted them two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Diggs will look to provide a boost to the Packers’ defense in the playoffs. There have been critiques of his play this season and in recent years, but Parsons is hearing none of that. He stood up for Diggs Thursday, saying he’s confident Diggs will be “great again.”

“I feel like what point is there in trying to publicly disrespect someone? He’s not representing the star anymore, just give the man a farewell and wish him the best,” Parsons wrote on X. “I don’t know why everything has to be negative every time a break-up happens! He’s in a better situation rn, trust me! Bro’s gonna be great again!”

Trevon Diggs will look to get career back on track in Green Bay

Diggs, Dallas’ 2020 second-round selection out of Alabama, flashed a rookie before excelling in year two. That season, he led the NFL with 11 interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro selection. After another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Dallas made a major investment in Diggs, signing him to a five-year, $97 million extension.

Since then, Diggs has played in just 21 games. Diggs tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 season. He returned the following season, playing in 11 games. He underwent another season-ending knee surgery last December.

This season, Diggs has only been on the field for eight games. He missed over two months of time with a concussion before returning to play in the Cowboys’ last two games.

The Packers hope Diggs has something to offer them in the postseason. As for his chances of making his team debut in Sunday’s Week 18 road game against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Matt LaFleur said it “potentially” could happen.”