Micah Parsons upset relationship with Jerry Jones 'went to s**t'

Micah Parsons is not happy that his relationship with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke down when he was traded to the Green Bay Packers in August. In an interview with Clarence Hill of All City DLLS Cowboys, Parsons opened up about how he didn’t like how Jones handled his contract negotiations.

“I just wish some of those things never happened. You know what I mean?” Micah Parsons told Hill (via Pro Football Talk). “I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak. And I wish he hadn’t compromised our relationship. I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point until this offseason, and it’s sad that it went to s**t like that.”

Despite how things ended in Dallas, Parsons does not have any animosity toward Jones. “I don’t know about Jerry, but I have no bad blood,” Parsons said. “If I saw Jerry today, I would shake hands with him and say thank you for the opportunity I had to be a Cowboy.”

Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones last spoke in March

The last time Parsons and Jones spoke was on March 18, when the two met for a new contract. Jones thought they had a deal on “term, amount, guarantees,” without Parsons’ agent. Parsons then told the Cowboys to talk to his agent, David Mulugheta, about his contact, and that led to the Cowboys trading Parsons to the Packers before the 2025 season kicked off.

Shortly after the trade, Jones defended the compensation his team received, including two first-round draft picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. “Not only do we immediately get a player, but those draft picks could get us, I’m talking top, Pro Bowl-type players,” Jones said. “I’m talking could. You won’t necessarily get those players; you’ve got to draft them or acquire them. But they could get us as few as three or as many as five outstanding players.

After the Packers traded for Parsons, they signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract. Parsons played in 14 games this past season and registered 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. In the Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos, Parsons tore his ACL, and his season came to an end.