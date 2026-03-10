Michael Irvin attaches odd picture in message of support for Dak Prescott after reported canceled wedding

Dak Prescott finds his name in headlines for non-football reasons. His engagement and wedding are reportedly off following a joint bachelor party with his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. Nothing official has come from either Prescott or Ramos but TMZ reported the news on Sunday. Unfortunate news to hear and public support has come the way of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback from a franchise legend.

Michael Irvin took to X on Monday evening, sending prayers toward Prescott during this time. Except he attached a strange photo in the post. Irvin and Prescott are pictured alongside Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, team mascot Rowdy, and two Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. The two players are in their numbers — Irvin donning No. 88 and Prescott in No. 4.

“Praying for my guy [Dak] and his beautiful family,” Irvin said via X. He then added three praying hands emojis, along with the photo.

Praying for My guy ⁦@dak⁩ and his beautiful family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FY8LuwPWZI — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 9, 2026

TMZ later obtained an email that guests invited to the wedding received from both Prescott and Ramos. The two were apparently set to get married in Italy in just around a month’s time.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026,” the statement said via TMZ. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

He and Ramos have two daughters together, one just over the age of two. May 2025 brought along the second one. The importance of family has always been something Prescott is open about.

Plenty of people are going to be there to support Prescott. Irvin is going to be one of them. Even if a photo attached to a social media post does not make a ton of sense.

When focusing back on the football, Prescott will be looking to replicate his incredible performances throughout the 2025 season. The Cowboys may not have made the playoffs but it’s not due to poor offensive outings.

Prescott threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His connection with CeeDee Lamb remained one of the best out there, while also developing something with George Pickens. Mix that with a great run game, and Dallas is hoping to once again have one of the NFL’s elite offenses.