Michael Irvin on filming content for his Netflix podcast at 2026 Home Run Derby: 'I'm excited about it'

Michael Irvin is ready to hang out with baseball’s biggest stars at this year’s MLB Home Run Derby for Netflix. On3 recently spoke to the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who revealed that he will be filming content for his Netflix podcast, The White House, at the Home Run Derby that will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

“I’m so looking forward to going out and being around and showcasing the Home Run Derby for Netflix and interviewing guys to bring them on my White House show and everything,” Michael Irvin told On3. “…I know it’s in Philadelphia, so I got to walk amongst them, but I’m willing. I’m willing. Let them know, I come in peace. I come in peace. I know the season is right around the corner. I’ve always had an interesting relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles, with the fans in Philadelphia. I’ve always had fun with them, so I’m looking forward to having fun with them in this situation.”

Irvin is the host of the The White House, which premiered in January. As he mentioned, he will have some baseball stars on his show since Netflix will stream this year’s Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13. The 2026 season marks Netflix’s first season of MLB coverage as part of a new national media rights contract with the league.

Michael Irvin says relationship with Netflix is a ‘beautiful union’

Irvin’s White House podcast is part of a big role he has for Netflix. In December, the three-time Super Bowl champion served as an analyst during NFL Christmas Gameday 2025. He was also featured in the Dallas Cowboys docuseries America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.

“It really has been a beautiful union,” Irvin said about his relationship with Netflix. “It’s amazing because Netflix has such a great relationship with the Dallas Cowboys. It really works out.”

MLB legends Barry Bonds, CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence, and Anthony Rizzo will cover the Home Run Derby with Elle Duncan, Matt Vasgergian, and Lauren Shehadi. As of this writing, the full Home Run Derby roster hasn’t been announced, but it has been confirmed that Tampa Bay Rays third baseman and 2025 Home Run Derby runner-up Junior Caminero will compete in this year’s event.