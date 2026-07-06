Michael Irvin predicts NFL will stream Super Bowl after ESPN landed championship game

Michael Irvin believes the Super Bowl will head to streaming in the near future. On3 recently caught up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, who said the Super Bowl will stream and likely won’t return to linear television.

“I’m saying this. Once the NFL gave ESPN the Super Bowl… You know what’s next? The NFL now is going to stream that Super Bowl,” Michael Irvin told On3. “They’re going to open that up for bids. And I guarantee you where the bids go, when the streaming service, it’s going to be … I don’t know if it’ll ever be on regular TV again, to be honest with you, because ABC can’t capitalize fully. They can get it in the region or the area. CBS can’t capitalize.

“Netflix can capitalize fully because it goes across the world, and it can take in all of that. That’s the difference between what you’re seeing now and what you will be seeing. Who do you want to be with? The horse that’s coming to the end of their race, or the horse that’s really at the beginning of their race, and Netflix at the beginning.”

Four different networks take turns broadcasting the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LXI will air on ABC and ESPN in February. This will be the first time ESPN will air the Super Bowl, and the game will also stream on Disney+, Hulu, and NFL+. But Irvin is talking about a streaming service, such as Netflix, having exclusive rights to the championship game.

There are no plans for the Super Bowl to be only on a streaming service since the NFL’s current media rights agreement runs through 2033. However, with Netflix adding more games, Prime Video being the home of Thursday Night Football, and YouTube TV being the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, a streaming service being the home of the game in the next 10 years is a possibility.

Four different networks are taking turns airing the NFL’s championship game. After ABC/ESPN airs Super Bowl LXI, CBS will host the game in 2027. It will then head to FOX (2028), NBC (2029), back to ABC/ESPN (2030), CBS again (2031), FOX again (2032), and NBC (2033) before the current media rights deal expires.