Michael Irvin reacts to his photo being used in Kevin Durant burner

Michael Irvin didn’t understand how he got involved in the Kevin Durant burner controversy. The Pro Football Hall of Famer discovered that his photo was used on a Durant burner account to make a point about Stephen Curry.

“Kevin Durant even uses my picture to talk about one of the greatest players to ever hoist up a basketball,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel. “Why you got to use my image to make that point? You know what I’m saying?”

Michael Irvin reacts to KD using his picture on his burner😂



“Why he gotta use my image to make that point”



(Via Michael Irvin YT) https://t.co/k5OAUtMs1C pic.twitter.com/recy1rLeJ2 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) February 16, 2026

The photo shows Irvin having a stunned look while the account was talking about Curry. Irvin said he was “chilling in Puerto Rico” before learning about the photo.

“My peeps sent me this. I’m over here trying to recover. My peeps sent me this. I said, ‘What the heli? What the heli? What is that? What is it?’ Let me read this to you. What Kevin Durant said on allegedly one of his burner accounts,” Irvin said, per Burtland Dixon of Heavy.

More on Kevin Durant and Michael Irvin

The message read, I started holding steph accountable in film and n***as looked at me like this.” The photo of Irvin appeared above the message.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were teammates when Durant played for the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019. In his three seasons with Golden State, Durant helped the team win two NBA Championships, and he was named NBA Finals MVP twice.

Durant, who started his NBA career with the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder in 2007, then played for the Brooklyn Nets from 2019 to 2023. He went on to play for the Phoenix Suns for two seasons and is now with the Houston Rockets. Along with being a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, Durant was named NBA MVP in 2014 and is a 16-time All-Star.

Irvin spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys (1988-1999) and helped the team win three Super Bowls. The 59-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl five times and selected to the All-Pro Team three times. Irvin finished his career with 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns.