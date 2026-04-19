Michael Jordan itching to smack talk Denny Hamlin after Tyler Reddick wins thriller at Kansas

In an insane finish, Tyler Reddick went from a seemingly uneventful potential win after taking the lead from Denny Hamlin with a handful of laps to go to potential disaster as he ran out of fuel. 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan watched in horror for a moment, then exhaled visibly as Reddick caught a timely caution out of the blue to help salvage the race and the win.

The win was Reddick’s fifth of the season — in nine races — continuing a red-hot run for 23XI and Jordan. And because Reddick beat out Hamlin, another 23XI co-owner, Jordan was ready to talk some smack after the race.

“Well I mean, look, I’m racing against Denny, so I really wanted to beat him, because I know we’re going to talk a lot of trash a little bit later,” Michael Jordan said on FOX. “It was a good race. When we started running out of fuel, I didn’t know what was happening. But 23XI, all the guys drove well today. We finished I think all four cars in the top 15, so that says a lot about the program.”

Tyler Reddick passed Denny Hamlin with a handful of laps left to go at Kansas, seemingly in position to coast to the win down the stretch. Then carnage broke loose on the track.

First, Reddick screamed over his team radio that he ran out of fuel. His car immediately began plummeting back down the track, and Hamlin quickly passed him.

Then Reddick seemed to catch a second wind, flooring it to get near Hamlin’s back bumper again. Apparently he had run out of fuel but switched to a reserve fuel pump, salvaging the situation as best he could. Michael Jordan was watching it all.

On an overtime restart, Kyle Larson jumped into the lead and held it through the white flag. Reddick, after some contact with Christopher Bell, managed to get a huge run on the bottom lane and passed Larson. He held on for the win.

“This kid is on fire,” Michael Jordan said. “I don’t even know what to say. I don’t even know if I can cool him down. He’s unbelievable. That was an unbelievable last couple laps. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the whole team.”

For his part, Reddick was just doing what he had to do with the boss in town. He explained.

“You’ve got to deliver for Boss man,” Reddick said. “If he’s going to come hang out with us, we’ve got to get him dubs. That’s what it’s all about.”

Another race? Another dub.

That simple, really. That’s all Tyler Reddick has done this season. And Michael Jordan is just ready to keep it rolling.

“When you win it’s always fun,” Jordan said. “And right now it’s fun for everybody at 23XI, so I mean me being here and being able to see all the wins, I am so happy for the team. I just think we need to continually build on this, without a doubt.”