Michael Jordan opens up about taking NASCAR to court, what was gained with settlement

Fifteen months. For 15 months, Michael Jordan‘s race team, 23XI Racing, battled with NASCAR after filing an antitrust lawsuit alleging monopolistic practices.

23XI and Front Row Motorsports reached a settlement with NASCAR in December after eight days in court. Jordan stood on the steps of a Charlotte, N.C., courthouse on Dec. 11 alongside NASCAR executives after reaching a settlement. Sunday, in an interview with FOX Sports‘ Jamie Little ahead of the Daytona 500, Jordan said that both sides came out of the lengthy legal battle with more appreciation for each other, predicting a better tomorrow for the sport.

“Communication — the thing is, both sides have been somewhat at a stalemate, and we both needed to have conversations about change, how we can grow this sport,” Jordan said. “Unfortunately, we had to go through what we had to go through last summer. But I think coming out of that, you have a much better appreciation for each other, and I think it opens up conversations amongst each other to continue to grow the game.

“Don’t forget about the fans. The fans make this game so much enjoyable to watch. As much as we can listen, change, please the fans, please the teams and continue to grow the sport, I think everybody’s going to be OK.”

Michael Jordan checks in with Jamie Little before the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/0DSJ5QQF4i — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

Michael Jordan putting legal battle with NASCAR behind him

As part of the settlement agreement, the sanctioning body agreed to grant evergreen charters to all 15 Cup Series teams. Evergreen charters were an item teams wanted in the Charter Agreement signed in August 2024, though NASCAR declined to give in to their demand.

23XI and FRM did not sign the previous Charter Agreement. Nearly a month later, they filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

The legal back-and-forth is in the past. Both sides had things come out they didn’t want out in the public. Now, the focus is on the 2026 season. First up is the Daytona 500, where 23XI have four cars competing for the checkered flag.

“We got a couple of young kids that are learning. We’ve got a couple of veterans that are going to be up front. I think we’ve got a good team, good leaders and hopefully one of the four — I’ll take any one of the four — wins,” Jordan said. “I want to see us at the end, all four cars, which is very difficult, especially at a race like this. You just need to avoid the big one. But if we can put ourselves in a good position, that’s all I’ll ever ask for.”