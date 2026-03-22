Michael Jordan praises Tyler Reddick after Darlington win: 'He kept his composure'

Tyler Reddick seems to be unstoppable when Michael Jordan is at the track. The 23XI co-owner was present at Darlington on Sunday for the Goodyear 400. And Reddick followed through with another win.

It was his fourth of the season. And arguably the one secured through the most challenging circumstances.

At the start of Stage 2, Tyler Reddick was sent to the back of the field after he had to hit pit road while it was closed to get work done on his alternator. The team described it as an internal issue.

“I’m pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car,” Michael Jordan said. “You never know what’s going to happen, especially at Darlington. And I think that the key to him winning was just keeping his head.”

If Tyler Reddick was frustrated by having to go to the back of the field and race his way back to the front, he certainly didn’t show it. He just calmly made up spot after spot until he was alone in the lead with about two and a half dozen laps to go.

From there, it was just a matter of holding on. Michael Jordan credited his crew chief.

“I think Billy (Scott) did a good job of trying to keep him calm,” Jordan explained. “We knew we had a fast car. We knew we were on a 30-lap run, we were real good. On a short-lap run we were real good. So we just had to get the car right. He kept his composure, and I think he did an unbelievable job.”

Tyler Reddick’s start this season is the stuff Michael Jordan was made of. Dominance.

After winning the first three races of the season, Reddick cooled off a touch. He finished eighth at Phoenix and 13th at Las Vegas. Then he won again.

Michael Jordan, of course, was thrilled. He knew Reddick had it in him to win even with the issues with the car.

“I just wanted everything to be good,” Jordan said. “Because once he gets back out there then I feel like his competitive juices are going to carry him all the way to the end. Those are the longest 18 to 20 laps that I can even imagine. I just didn’t want to see a caution. A caution would have changed everything. But he did his job. He earned it all week, and I’m real proud of the team.”