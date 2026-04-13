Michael Jordan reacts to Tyler Reddick top-5 run at Bristol amid short track struggles: 'I should be hugging you'

Tyler Reddick would be the first one to admit that his short track performance is not to the level of someone with his racing talent. It’s why a fourth-place finish in Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway stands out, perhaps even more than some of his wins thus far in 2026.

Reddick finished 15th two Sundays ago at Martinsville Speedway, the first traditional short track race of the season. It was his lowest points day to date, and further showed his deficiencies as a short track racer. But at Bristol, Reddick qualified well and finished strong.

No, he didn’t find Victory Lane for the fifth time this season. But picking up a top-five at a short track still earned him a hug from 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan.

“I thought you may pull it off but then again, they had some good tires coming behind you. The 5 [Kyle Larson] and the 12 [Ryan Blaney], they were coming pretty hard. That was a good day,” Jordan told Reddick, via Frontstretch. “… On a short track, you should be happy. I should be hugging you.”

Tyler Reddick pleased with run at Bristol

It was, indeed, a good day for Reddick, who accumulated 33 points and still holds 62-point advantage atop the standings. Reddick had a monster lead in the standings after winning four of the first six races of the season. That lead is now beginning to shrink with Blaney out-pointing him by a healthy margin in each of the last two races.

After what he called a “physical day” inside his No. 45 Toyota, Reddick said he may consider taking a day off Monday. He’ll look ahead to next Sunday at Kansas Speedway, a racetrack he won at in September 2023.

“It feels really good,” Reddick told FOX Sports after the race. “Yeah, for me, unfortunately, miscommunication before that first pit sequence. Just had my wrong mark. It was a really good bounce-back for our Toyota Camry. Billy [Scott, crew chief], everybody on this 45 team did a really good job.

“Yeah, we had to fight for it all day long. We had more speed this time around, which was great, but unfortunately still fighting brake and steering issues along the way. Very physical day inside the race car. I may even take a day off tomorrow.”