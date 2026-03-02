Michael Jordan believes that Tyler Reddick‘s win at COTA on Sunday will lead to big things for 23XI Racing and NASCAR. After the race, the NBA legend spoke to Jamie Little of FOX Sports about Reddick being the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the season.

“Time for change. Time for change, and the guys feel the same thing,” Michael Jordan said. “Tyler came in with the most pressure, I guess. Everybody expected him, or he had the chance to win three in a row. That’s the hardest one to win. He kept to his strategy, and man, the guys put together a great car.”

Jordan also acknowledged Reddick beating Shane van Gisbergen to win at COTA. “I think Billy [Scott] did an unbelievable job in calling the race, and Tyler did a good job,” he said. “He beat some good competition. When you see SVG coming back there, you get a little nervous. But I think he had him covered pretty much the whole day.”

Reddick is one of the three full-time drivers for 23XI Racing, owned by Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. After not winning a race last year, Reddick won the Daytona 500 to start the season and followed that up with a victory at Atlanta last week before earning a win at COTA on Sunday.

Michael Jordan shares more on Tyler Reddick’s win

Jordan also praised Hamlin for discovering Reddick. “I’m proud of the team that we put together. Denny, I’m pretty sure, feels the same way as I do,” Jordan stated. “I think a lot of credit goes to him because he’s the mastermind behind finding Tyler and putting together Billy Scott and all that. Look, I just put up the money. I’m just a competitor, but I think Denny has done an unbelievable job in terms of helping build this team. I think the team has done a good job in just taking our leadership and going out and winning. That’s what it’s about, winning.”

Jordan knows a thing or two about winning three in a row. During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan won three consecutive NBA Championships twice (1991-1993, 1996-1998).

With Reddick winning three consecutive races, he has put himself in a good position to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. And if that happens, Jordan can add NASCAR championship owner to his list of many accomplishments in his career.

