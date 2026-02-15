Michael Jordan felt like he won another NBA Finals after seeing his 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, win the 2026 Daytona 500. After the race, FOX Sports’ Jamie Little spoke to Jordan about his reaction to Reddick’s big win.

“I can’t even believe it. It was so gratifying,” Michael Jordan said. “We had four guys that were really fighting there were helping each other out. You never know how these races are going to end, right? You just try to survive.

"I can't even believe it." Michael Jordan is getting another ring thanks to Tyler Reddick. pic.twitter.com/pW3y8pgwIl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

“I thought Riley [Herbst] did an unbelievable job by pushing at the end. That shows you what teamwork can really do. He doesn’t get enough credit. He won’t get enough credit, but we feel the love, we understand exactly what he did. We just hung in there. Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. ”

Jordan added, “I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.” Little then asked what ring size Jordan wears, and he quickly replied, “Size 13.”

Michael Jordan had big expecations for his drivers at the Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 after surviving two wrecks on the final lap. Before the second wreck, Reddick was battling Chase Elliott for the lead before he was spun out. Herbst, as Jordan mentioned, pushed Reddick at the end, which led to the wreck.

The win for 23XI comes after the team settled an antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR in December. Before the race, Jordan spoke to Little about his expectations for the four drivers competing in the Daytona 500.

“We got a couple new kids that are learning,” Jordan said. “We got a couple of veterans that are going to be up front. I think we have a good team. We have good leaders. Hopefully, one of the four. I’ll take any one of the four to win, but I want to see us at the end — all four cars — which is very difficult, especially in a race like this. Just going to need to avoid the big one. But, if we can just put ourselves in a good position that’s all I could ever ask for.”

It was a strong day for 23XI, as three of the four drivers finished in the top 10. Reddick got the win, Herbst finished eighth, and Bubba Wallace earned a P10 finish. The fourth driver, Corey Heim, finished 28th. Heim is 23XI’s only part-time driver.





