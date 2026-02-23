Michael Jordan loved what he saw from Tyler Reddick and the 23XI Racing team at the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at Atlanta on Sunday. After Reddick won the race, Jamie Little of FOX Sports spoke to Jordan, who shared his reaction to the victory.

“I can’t say anything. Tyler did an unbelievable job,” Michael Jordan said. “Both teams did an unbelievable job. Look, I wanted one of them to win. I feel bad for Bubba (Wallace), obviously, because he had an unbelievable day, but Tyler drove his ass off. I’m very happy for Tyler, I’m very happy for 23XI.”

Jordan then praised the members of 23XI Racing for the work they put in during the offseason. “The guys worked hard all summer,” he said. “I know we had our little ordeal, but they never gave up, they kept working hard, and this is the fruit of their labor. They put forth the effort, and for us to come out and win the first two races says a lot about our whole team.”

Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, who was involved in a multi-car wreck late in the race on Sunday. Reddick’s victory on Sunday comes after he won the Daytona 500, meaning that 23XI is undefeated to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Tyler Reddick loves winning for Michael Jordan and 23XI

Jordan mentioned that he felt bad for Wallace, and the reason for that is that he was leading the race before losing it in overtime. Wallace still ran well at Atlanta, finishing eighth, winning Stage 2, and leaving the race in second place in the Cup points standings behind Reddick.

After winning the Daytona 500 last week, Reddick was asked about winning the race for Jordan. ” It’s very fulfilling. These are the kind of things that I wanted to deliver to Michael, to Denny, to Curtis (Polk), to the entire ownership group,” Reddick said at his post-race press conference.

“Yeah, we didn’t dominate the race today by any means, but in the clutch moments on the final lap, we found a way to deliver. So for me, I’m very thankful to be in this position, to have the trust of people like Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, to be able to drive the 45, and in these situations deliver.”



