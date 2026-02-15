Michael Jordan wants to see his four 23XI Racing drivers have strong finishes at the 2026 Daytona 500. Ahead of the race, the NBA legend spoke to FOX Sports’ Jamie Little about keeping tabs on his drivers.

“I’ll be watching. I will. I’ll be changing the channel and listening quite a bit,” Michael Jordan said. “We got a couple new kids that are learning. We got a couple of veterans that are going to be up front. I think we have a good team. We have good leaders. Hopefully, one of the four. I’ll take any one of the four to win, but I want to see us at the end — all four cars — which is very difficult, especially in a race like this. Just going to need to avoid the big one. But, if we can just put ourselves in a good position that’s all I could ever ask for.”

The four 23XI drivers competing in the Daytona 500 are Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Corey Heim. Reddick, Wallace, and Herbst are full-time drivers for 23XI, while Heim competes for the team on a part-time basis.

Michael Jordan addresses 23XI and Front Row Motorsports’ lawsuit against NASCAR

Jordan and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin founded 23XI Racing in 2020 and hired Wallace as the team’s first driver. In October 2024, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR over the terms of the updated charter agreement. The lawsuit was settled on Dec. 11, 2025.

During Jordan’s interview with Little, he explained how the two sides settled the lawsuit. “Communication — the thing is, both sides have been somewhat at a stalemate, and we both needed to have conversations about change, how we can grow this sport,” Jordan said. “Unfortunately, we had to go through what we had to go through last summer. But I think coming out of that, you have a much better appreciation for each other, and I think it opens up conversations amongst each other to continue to grow the game.

“Don’t forget about the fans. The fans make this game so much enjoyable to watch. As much as we can listen, change, please the fans, please the teams, and continue to grow the sport, I think everybody’s going to be OK.”

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this story.