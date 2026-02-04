Michael McDowell disputes NASCAR penalty in LCQ that prevented him from advancing to Clash

Michael McDowell had a golden opportunity in front of him to advance into the 23-car field for Wednesday’s Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. McDowell started on the outside of the front row in the Last Chance Qualifier, in which the winner and runner-up would make the 200-lap main event.

McDowell got off to a great start, racing past pole-sitter Josh Berry as they went into Turn 1. The only issue was that McDowell beat Berry, the control car, to the restart zone. After the first caution came out on Lap 6, NASCAR penalized McDowel for jumping the start.

McDowell was banished to the back of the field and never returned to the front. He finished 11th, ending his night at Bowman Gray. McDowell, speaking after the LCQ, claimed that Berry spun his tires on the start. He believes SMT data will show that Berry fired first.

“The 21 spun his tires. He launched in first gear, I launched in second. He went first, but he spun his tires and so, I was ahead. That part was fairly clear,” McDowell said, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “… They’re [NASCAR] not gonna undo it. It’s over now. I knew getting the lead was going to be important, and I tried to maximize as much as I could. Obviously, they thought I maximized it too much.

“… When I look at the SMT, he hit the gas first. I don’t know exactly what they didn’t like, so I’d want to know that a little bit more. But I was clearly ahead of him.”

Michael McDowell says SMT will show that Josh Berry fired first. He knew he had to execute on the start. Some frustration that NASCAR didn't call the penalty until the caution. pic.twitter.com/t2Q6HUqa8b — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) February 4, 2026

Michael McDowell is done at Bowman Gray

McDowell looked to have a car capable of finishing in the top two and advancing to the main event. The penalty completely took him out of contention.

Notably, NASCAR didn’t issue the penalty immediately after the race began. Rather, it came down while the caution was out. McDowell has some questions about the timing.

“This is where in the interview you can get disgruntled… it was fine until the caution came out,” McDowell said. “I don’t know. What are you gonna do?”

McDowell will turn his attention to the Daytona 500, which gets underway Sunday, Feb. 15. McDowell took the checkered flag in the 2021 Daytona 500, his first of two career Cup Series victories.