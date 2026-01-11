Michael Strahan critical of Nick Sirianni getting in face of AJ Brown during Wild Card playoff game

NFL playoff games lead to heightened tensions, and sometimes those can spill over in unexpected ways. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown found that out the hard way after drawing the ire of coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni was upset with something Brown did late in the second quarter of a game the Eagles were leading 13-10. He sprinted about 30 yards down the sideline to get in the face of Brown.

Brown was not happy. Nor was Michael Strahan, watching from the comfort of the booth.

“Don’t look like they’re having as much fun as they should,” Strahan said. “I don’t understand why Sirianni is running down there and yelling at one of his star players, AJ Brown. You know AJ Brown wanted to get involved in the game I’m pretty sure. Hadn’t seen the ball. They took two big shots with him and didn’t catch either one. Maybe he said get me a shot and the coach said, ‘OK, you had your chance, you better catch the ball next time.'”

Whatever the case, AJ Brown was seen yelling on the sidelines following the confrontation. He had to be held back a bit to keep things from escalating further.

Strahan, for the life of him, couldn’t understand what Sirianni was trying to accomplish. He opened up on the halftime show.

“I don’t understand why you do that in the middle of a game like this,” he said. “Because I don’t think that brings out the best in your player. I think it takes away from your player. I think it takes away from the team and the energy of the team.”

AJ Brown had logged three catches for 25 yards in the first half. Will he be more involved going forward?

That remains to be seen. The Eagles could use him. Still, though, Strahan noted he was impressed the team is still in front in a game when it doesn’t look fully in sync.

“The crazy thing is even with all of that this team is still able to win game with all of this that we perceive as internal dysfunction,” Strahan said. “But that was just, in my opinion, as a player, I wouldn’t have taken it very well from my coach on the sidelines.”