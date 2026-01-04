Michael Strahan throws shade at Danny Kanell while making argument for Jaxson Dart as Giants franchise QB

Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan believes in Jaxson Dart as the franchise quarterback in Big Blue. Strahan made the argument on “FOX NFL Sunday” for the Giants to continue forward with Dart as the team’s starting signal caller in 2026.

But in doing so, Danny Kanell, of all people, caught a stray from the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Kanell, the CBS Sports college football analyst, played for the Giants alongside Strahan from 1996-98. Strahan remembers well when Kanell “played two good games” and got the vote of confidence from the Giants’ brass.

Michael Strahan shots fired at @dannykanell pic.twitter.com/7ORWKo24oB — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) January 4, 2026

“One of my old teammates, Danny Kanell, said, ‘I don’t know if Jaxson Dart has proven he’s the quarterback of the future, if he deserves a new contract.’ But Danny played two good games and got a new contract, so relax there Danny,” Strahan said.

Last week on CBS Sports HQ, Kanell talked about Dart’s future in New York. He questioned if the 2025 first-round pick is the long-term answer at the quarterback position.

“I don’t know if Jaxson Dart is the long-term answer for the Giants,” Kanell said. “When I think of a first-round draft pick, I think of somebody that you should picture for 10 to 12 years is gonna be your guy. I still haven’t seen development as a passer. He still is running the football, and they’re designing runs for him. But I want to see him take that next step as a passer, and I just haven’t seen it yet.”

Jaxson Dart showed promise as a rookie

Dart, the former Ole Miss standout, didn’t begin the season as New York’s starter; Russell Wilson did. Then head coach Brian Daboll inserted Dart into the starting lineup in Week 4 after the Giants got off to an 0-3 start. Dart started hot, leading New York to wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

But until New York’s 34-10 Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart had gone winless in his previous seven starts. During that time, Daboll was fired. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named interim head coach. Dart, meanwhile, missed two games with a concussion. He’s been evaluated for at least five throughout his rookie season.

Dart and the Giants ended the season on a high note, picking up a 34-17 Week 18 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. In 14 games (12 starts), Dart threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.7% passing. He also rushed for nine scores.

The Giants will have a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Given how Dart performed this season, it would appear unlikely that New York would select a quarterback and start over, even with a new regime in place.