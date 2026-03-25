Michael Vick details expectations for Norfolk State in 2026: 'Trust one another'

Michael Vick is ready to see his Norfolk State football team take big steps forward in 2026. On3 recently spoke to the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, and he revealed how Norfolk State will improve next season.

“Our team just has to trust one another,” Michael Vick told On3. “Trust one another, continue to bond and get closer, continue to gel, keep believing in themselves. And the sky’s the limit for them on and off the field, and very big group of smart young men. They understand what it takes to be successful. They’re getting there each and every day. They’re busting their tails every day at 6:00 in the morning. And they felt last year, they know that it can’t be another year like that, and we got to go out and win. So we’re excited to go through the process, excited to go out this year and find ways to win.”

Vick became the head coach at Norfolk State in December 2024. In 2025, Vick led the Spartans to a 1-11 record, and he said that “winning is a process.” The 2025 season was Vick’s first as a head coach on any level.

While last year was challenging, Vick loves being at Norfolk State for many reasons. “Best part about coaching at Norfolk State, man, is being able to reconnect back within my community, work for a great group of people in Dr. J, AD Webb, our administration, doing it in my backyard, and being close to family is really cool,” he said. “Don’t know how long it’s going to last, so I got to enjoy every day. And so being able to coach for a team that I grew up watching at the Boys and Girls Club, it holds a lot of value and carries a lot of weight. So just super thankful for the position that I’m in.”

Vick had a memorable career as an NFL and college quarterback. During his time in the NFL (2001-2006, 2009-2015), the 45-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, threw for 22,464 yards, and rushed for 6,109 yards. At Virginia Tech, Vick was named Big East Offensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American in 1999.