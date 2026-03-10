Michael Vick talks starring in new BET docuseries, lessons learned as Norfolk State head coach

Michael Vick became the head coach of the Norfolk State football team last year, and his first season is featured in a new BET docuseries, The Coach Vick Experience. On3 recently spoke to the former NFL quarterback about BET following him as a first-time head coach.

“The cameras was so low-key and out the way that all we knew was some of us had mics on and it wasn’t every day,” Michael Vick told On3. “So everything was able to be really normal and authentic and organic. So yeah. I mean, do I wish I had different verbiage in certain situations? Yes, but that was going to happen with the cameras or without. So at least it shows the real version of my emotions because I love the game of football too much. I respect it too much to let people disrespect it.”

The Coach Vick Experience premiered on BET on Feb. 4, and Vick is one of the executive producers along with NFL legends Deion Sanders and Michael Strahan. The series shows the highs and lows of Vick taking over a Norfolk State team that is not known for being a powerhouse HBCU football program.

The Coach Vick Experience also shows the former Virginia Tech QB balancing his coaching responsibilities with his family life. His wife, Kijafa Vick, is an executive producer and featured throughout the series, showing support for her husband and taking care of things at their home in Florida.

Michael Vick is ready to see ‘great things’ at Norfolk State

“Including family, that was kind of brought to me, and I thought it was a great idea,” Michael Vick said. “I didn’t see it going in the direction that it went in. When you’re talking about producing a show, you don’t know what it’s going to look like until you watch it. I think having a family element, it was real. Like I said, another authentic situation where we didn’t have to force it. The football wasn’t forced. It was what it was.”

BET has aired the first five episodes of the series, and viewers are seeing the struggles Vick and Norfolk State went through last season. As tough as the 2025 season was for Vick, he learned some valuable lessons after his first year as a head coach.

“I truly learned that as a coach, just like as a player, and I’ve heard it before, that winning is a process and you have to diligently work hard each and every day to get better at your craft, to be the best version of yourself,” Vick said. “And that doesn’t change whether you working as a football player, you working as a lawyer. You got to put in the hard work, you got to believe in yourself, and ultimately surround yourself with good people. And if I continue to do that, I do see us doing some great things here in Norfolk State. And so it all remains to be seen, but you got to keep working at it.”

New episodes of The Coach Vick Experience air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on BET. The series is produced by SMAC Entertainment, founded by Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini.