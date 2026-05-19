Michael Wilbon calls Aaron Rodgers 'irrelevant,' blasts ESPN for constant coverage of Steelers QB

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon called out his own network for Aaron Rodgers coverage and called the quarterback “irrelevant” at this point of his career. Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers came to an agreement on a one-year deal for the 42-year-old to return to Pittsburgh in 2026.

After leading the Steelers to an AFC North title last year, the Steelers were bounced in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans. Rodgers’ future was up in the air again but he elected to return.

However, the lack of playoff success in post-Green Bay and no Super Bowl appearances since his lone win in Super Bowl XLV, Wilbon doesn’t want to hear about the future Hall of Famer anymore. And he called out every show on the ESPN network, sans his own show with Tony Kornheiser, Pardon The Interruption.

“Aaron Rodgers, a first ballot Hall of Famer, a great quarterback for years. He’s irrelevant now,” Wilbon said on First Take. “What makes him relevant now? This network talking about him every day, day in, day out, as if they’re hanging on and waiting for, you know, Patrick Mahomes three years ago. He’s irrelevant at this point. He’s not LeBron James, he’s not Tom Brady, he’s not playing that way into his 40s. This whole thing is overstated.”

Rodgers played rather well, like he did in 2024 with the New York Jets. He just happened to have a better team around him, going 10-6 as a starter. He threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 65.7% completion percentage.

However, just because Rodgers is back, doesn’t mean Wilbon wants to do that song and dance again, particularly in the month of May. Wake up the longtime commentator and former newspaper writer when Rodgers is back in the Super Bowl.

“I knew when I saw breaking news. What breaking news? The only breaking news about Aaron Rodgers now is that he’s retired. That’s the breaking news,” Wilbon said. “They’re a third place team in their own division, unlikely to be able to pass Cincinnati or Baltimore this year. We’re talking about now. We’re not talking about what Aaron Rodgers has been, so all this breathless waiting on Aaron Rodgers, we’re going to chronicle it every day, I’m blaming this network.

“Because every time I turn on all of our shows, except one, I hear about Aaron damn Rodgers. I get it, it makes it sound like I’m criticizing Aaron Rodgers. I’m not. I’m criticizing us, I’m criticizing breaking news. I’m criticizing every day. ‘’We got to talk about Aaron Rodgers,’ no we don’t. He’s irrelevant. Period.”