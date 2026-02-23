Michelle Wie West confirmed Monday she is coming out of retirement to compete in WTGL, the women’s version of the indoor team golf league. Wie West, a co-owner of TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club, is WTGL’s eighth player commitment, joining Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Lottie Woad, and Jeeno Thitikul.

Wie West, 36, last played on the LPGA Tour in 2023. The WTGL is set to launch in the winter 2026-27.

“As an investor in Los Angeles Golf Club and a fan of TGL, I’m excited for the chance to compete again through WTGL, which will be a powerful platform for women’s golf,” Wie West said in a statement. “I’m passionate about growing the game, and TGL has proved how new formats through the lens of innovation and creativity can bring golf to a broader audience. The team aspect, matched with the unique environment at SoFi Center, is something I want to be part of and it’s going to be incredibly fun to challenge myself, this time alongside teammates, to compete against the best in the world.”

Michelle Wie West is back

Wie West turned professional in 2005 at the age of 15. She later joined the LPGA in 2009. Wie West is a five-time LPGA winner, claiming her first and only major in 2014, the U.S. Women’s Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 course. Her last LPGA win came in 2018, the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Last year, Wie West told Front Office Sports that she wanted to help bring women’s golf to TGL. She will now participate as a player, one of the most high-profile names announced thus far.

“I thought the new version of it, the technology aspect that TGL is bringing into the sport is really fun,” Wie West told FOS. “It’s never going to take over green-grass golf. That’s always going to be the main thing. But I think there’s different versions of golf now.

“… TGL is kind of leading the simulator golf scene and it’s fun to watch. It’s a shorter, more condensed format. You’re starting to see a lot of more personalities mic’d up and all that. … I think it provides a very good, complementary aspect for golf, and I think it’s going to bring in a lot more casual golfers.”