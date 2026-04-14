Michigan guards Nimari Burnett, Charlie May celebrate national title at Raising Cane's, detail 'rewarding' expereince

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team won this year’s national championship, and two key players, Nimari Burnett and Charlie May, celebrated the victory at the Raising Cane’s in Ann Arbor. Burnett and May worked a “shift” that included them bagging box combos, learning the kitchen, and serving food to fans.

On3 and a small group of reporters attended the event last week. The group spoke to Naimari Burnett and Charlie May about working and celebrating at Raising Cane’s.

“I’ll say I’m a little nervous to work this shift today. I think the level of nervousness is, you know, playing at a national championship on one level and then cooking Raising Cane’s at another level,” Burnett said. “My favorite thing about Raising Cane’s is the sauce. I was talking about the sauce in the car on the way here, and you can’t go wrong with it.”

Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

“I’d have to agree about the sauce,” May added. “When I was a kid, we lived in Louisiana in a really small town, and there was only a few fast food restaurants, and Raising Cane’s was one of them. So the sauce has been my favorite since I was probably, like, six years old.”

Nimari Burnett and Charlie May helped Michigan win its first title in 37 years

Burnett and May helped Michigan win its first men’s national basketball title since 1989. It was special for Burnett because he had been with the team since the 2023-24 season. During that year, Michigan went 8-24, and then-head coach and former Michigan star Juwan Howard was let go. Michigan then hired Dusty May, and the team reached the Sweet Sixteen last season before winning it all earlier this month.

“It’s so rewarding. It goes to show that those who stay become champions, and me, Will [Tschetter], especially, we went through the trenches, if you will, and we understood how it felt to lose,” Bunrett told On3 and the rest of the reporters. “And to turn that around, even last year, where we got to the point where we won eight games, and we were like, “Yeah, we made it. We made it early in the season,” and to be a part of a championship group. We talk about the talent that we have on the court, but we have amazing people on this roster, and these will be brothers that I will call for life. So it’s very rewarding having that championship trophy at the end.”

Charlie May is the son of head coach Dusty May. He enjoyed playing for his father and winning a national title to end his basketball career.

“It was definitely an amazing feeling just to win. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about, something I’ve wanted since I was a little kid,” he said. “To do it with him, it adds a whole other level of depth. There’s a certain level of joy, but it’s also how proud I am of him. I know how hard he’s worked for this, and I’ve seen it, the hours he’s put into this since I was born and before that. But it’s a level of pride and joy for him to reach the mountaintop.”