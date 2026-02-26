Much has been made of the aftermath of Team USA taking home the gold medals in men’s and women’s hockey and the disparate treatment they seem to have gotten. Former Team USA captain and star of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team Mike Eruzione is speaking out.

While things might be “a little” more fractured than they were when he and his teammates took home the gold after beating the Soviet Union, he thinks much of the angst around this year’s teams is overblown. He opened up on Open Mike.

“A little (more fractured), I think so. Some of these players were criticized for saying something or doing something,” Eruzione said. “But if you go back to 1980, Walter Mondale was in the stands in the audience, and after the game I talked to Jimmy Carter on the phone. Jimmy Carter called the locker room and I spoke to him and he invited us to the White House the next day. And there was no negative press. There was nothing bad.”

Now, many have picked apart comments made by President Donald Trump about Team USA in a phone call to the men in the locker room after their big win over Canada and the reactions to those comments by both teams. Specifically, Trump invited the men’s team to the White House and, at the same time, joked about being impeached if he didn’t extend anything to the women’s team. Laughter followed, upsetting a lot of U.S. hockey fans out there.

Women’s captain Hilary Knight has done her best to smooth things over for Team USA, but the conversation and drama stirred up by the critics remains ongoing. Eruzione called for unity.

“Look, I’ve said this many times and probably put this on my grave, but other than being a police officer, a firefighter or someone in the military who protects and serves our country, there’s no greater feeling than putting on a USA jersey,” Eruzione said. “You’re not playing for Boston, Chicago, New York. You’re playing for your country. And when you experience that moment and have an Olympic gold medal around your neck and the joy that it brought to so many people, who listens to the other side? Who listens to people b*tch and complain? Shame on you.”

Eruzione hit on what it truly means to be a member of Team USA. It’s an honor.

And while there may be athletes that have differences of opinion about things going on in the country, he said the vast majority are extremely proud to represent the nation. Warts and all.

He just seems tired of the constant negative dialogue surrounding this year’s Winter Games when it comes to the United States. Team USA is about rising above that.

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” Eruzione said. “To see our athletes perform the way they did, our women’s team as well, let’s not forget maybe the best ladies team we’ve ever put on the ice, and all the other athletes that were there.

“I would say 99% of our athletes that were there are proud to represent their country and compete. But they don’t want to talk about that. They’ve got to find something to b*tch and complain about. You know what? Shut up and just enjoy what they did.”