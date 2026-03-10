Mike Evans signs with 49ers: Full contract details revealed

The Mike Evans era is over in Tampa Bay. The veteran wide receiver made the decision Monday to leave the Buccaneers to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team provided the full breakdown of Evans’ contract with San Francisco. The three-year deal is worth $42.4 million with $16.3 million guaranteed.

There was speculation that Evans could command well north of $20 million from the Buccaneers or another team in his first go around in free agency. But for the 32-year-old, this wasn’t about money. Evans wanted to give himself the best opportunity to win another Super Bowl before calling it a career. Clearly, he felt Tampa Bay couldn’t provide him with that opportunity.

So, he finds himself a 49er, a team that’s played for the Lombardi Trophy in two of the last seven years and is coming off a 12-5 season which ended with an NFC Divisional Round defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. In a statement announcing Evans’ departure from Tampa Bay, agent Deryk Gilmore said that his client strongly desired a “new challenge.”

Mike Evans wanted a ‘new challenge’

“At this stage of his career, Mike’s goals remain the same as they have always been — to compete for another Super Bowl, to play in an offensive system that challenges defenses, and to be in an environment where he can continue to push himself and contribute at the highest level,” Gilmore said. “The Buccaneers made it clear they would have loved for Mike to finish his career in Tampa and potentially become just the fourth player in franchise history to spend his entire career as a Buccaneer and ultimately walk into Canton representing the organization.

“Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was never about money. The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he has meant to the franchise. In the end, this decision simply came down to Mike wanting a new challenge and a fresh opportunity while he still feels he has a great deal left to give the game.”

The 49ers made a splash in signing Evans, one of the most productive wideouts of his generation. In 2024, Evans posted his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, tying Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons of such. That streak came to an end in 2025 with Evans missing nine games due to a hamstring injury and a broken collarbone.

For his career, the future Hall of Famer has 866 catches, 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. Evans should see plenty of targets in Kyle Shanahan‘s offense, more than he likely would have being a part of the Buccaneers’ crowded wide receiver room.