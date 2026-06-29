Mike Golic Sr., Mike Golic Jr. to return to ESPN Radio to host 'The Golics'

Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. are set to return to ESPN Radio and host The Golics, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He posted a video to Twitter/X showing the announcement.

“What am I up to? Well, been kind of a long day here,” Golic Sr. said in a video posted to social media with the two on FaceTime. “I was getting ready to soak in the tub. Your mother, she got this great new bubble bath that really …”

“I’m gonna stop you right there,” the younger Golic said. “I should have been way more specific, and that is not a visual that I or anyone else on this planet needs. What I meant to say was, what are you up to from 10am to noon Eastern, for the next few years?”

Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. are returning to ESPN Radio to host ‘The Golics’. Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/DyvkDMNIhB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2026

As they detail in the video, the father-son duo will go back on the air in the Fall on ESPN Radio, just in time for football season. The official start date is August 3rd, so there’s still some summer to get through, but it’s coming up soon.

Golic Sr. was best known for his time on Mike and Mike with Mike Greenberg, the current host of Get Up and a myriad of programming on ESPN. Those two were on ESPN together from 2000-17 before the show ended and they parted ways.

Golic Sr. continued the program with former ESPN host and SportsCenter anchor Trey Wingo, dubbed Golic and Wingo, also featuring Sr.’s son on the show. However, the show ended in 2020.

A former Notre Dame defense lineman, Golic Sr. played for the Houston Oilers (1985-87), Philadelphia Eagles (1987-92) and Miami Dolphins (1993) prior to his broadcasting career. His son also played for Notre Dame as a lineman from 2008-12 but went undrafted in 2013, spending time on numerous practice squads.

Golic Jr. hosted First and Last on ESPN and was a guest on Mike and Mike, as mentioned above. He’s also hosted ESPN Radio programming such as Chiney and Golic Jr., but he left the company in 2022. Safe to say, the return to the four-letter network seems like a big win for the Golics.