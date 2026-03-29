Mike Helton surprises Kevin Harvick, announces Cup Series champion as 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee

Kevin Harvick, in his first year of eligibility, will be one of the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Former NASCAR president Mike Helton made the announcement on “NASCAR RaceDay” ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

“This won’t come as any surprise to anybody but back in February, the Hall of Fame nominating committee got together and put together a list of the 10 nominees that will go in front of the Hall of Fame vote that’s coming up in May for the 2027 class,” said Helton, who surprised Harvick on the FS1 broadcast. “And on his first year of eligibility, they let me tell Kevin Harvick face-to-face. … I’m glad I was around watching your career start and finish.”

This announcement makes us very Happy!



Mike Helton joins the @NASCARonFOX broadcast to share that the 2027 #NASCARHOF ballot will include @KevinHarvick. pic.twitter.com/Q3BvsLPaHM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 29, 2026

Harvick, 50, is one of the most decorated NASCAR drivers of all-time. He made his Truck Series debut in 1995 and in 2001, captured his first of two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championships. That season, he became a full-time driver in the Cup Series, driving the No. 29 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Harvick stayed with RCR through the 2013 season before joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014. In his first season piloting the No. 4 Chevrolet, he won his first and only Cup title.

Harvick retired from full-time competition after the 2023 season. Upon retirement, he joined the FOX Sports broadcast booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

“The Closer” is 11th on the all-time Cup wins list with 60 checkered flags in his possession. The 2007 Daytona 500 champion also compiled 47 NOAPS wins and 14 Truck victories.

Kevin Harvick on being NASCAR HOF nominee: ‘That’s a lot of fun’

“That’s a lot of fun,” Harvick said. “… It means a lot, and you know that I love this sport and everything that I got to go through was up and down. But, man, it’s what I love, and to be a part of that is something special. … The biggest thing for me is I got to do what I love to do. I grew up as a kid that just wanted to go to the racetrack and be a part of all the things that I like to do.

“To do it for a living and be able to grow up and be a part of that sport and learn so much about life and all the people. The people — we talked about this Monday — the people are what make it so special. You get to be around a group of people that you love to be around, you compete, but in the end, we’re all a bunch of racers who love what we do.”

Harvick is one of 10 nominees on the Modern Era Ballot. The others are Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Ray Elder, Ernie Elliott, Randy LaJoie, and Jack Sprague. The Pioneer Ballot is made up of Ray Fox, Harry Hyde, Banjo Matthews, Herb Nab, and Larry Phillips. The five nominees for the Landmark Award are Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Les Richter, and T. Wayne Robertson.

The Hall of Fame voting panel will meet in person May 19 to cast their ballots. Fan voting will be open April 14-May 17 on NASCAR.com.