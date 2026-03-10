Mike Joy clears air surrounding mistaken Alex Bowman vertigo update at Phoenix

Mike Joy cleared the air surrounding the mistake he made about his update on Alex Bowman during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix. On X/Twitter, the FOX Sports broadcaster explained why he made the error about Bowman, who missed the race on Sunday.

“For some who asked for details… I mistakenly said Alex Bowman’s vertigo that sidelined him for PHX wasn’t related to the COTA situation,” Mike Joy wrote on Tuesday. “It was a continuation of that. I intended to say it wasn’t related to a prior concussion (per HMS’ Jeff Andrews), and that got crossed up.”

Before Joy wrote the post, he issued an apology to Bowman. “I misspoke Sunday about [Bowman]’s vertigo, which he experienced during the COTA race,” Joy wrote. “Apologies to Alex; I’ll correct and update on Sunday’s telecast. Hope he’s recovered and back on track soon.”

Bowman started experiencing vertigo symptoms during the COTA race on Mar. 1. He exited the race with 25 laps remaining and received medical attention. Bowman was then diagnosed with vertigo after additional testing during the week.

Hendrick Motorsports president explains Alex Bowman’s vertigo diagnosis

Last week, Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about Bowman’s health. “It really has just kind of come out of nowhere,” Andrews said. “Alex has been seen and treated for some back and neck pain in the past. I think most of these guys and ladies that strap into these stock cars do after a fairly long career, but nothing out of the ordinary.”

Anthony Alfredo drove the No. 48 Chevrolet from Bowman at the Phoenix race this past Sunday and earned a P33 finish. Before the race, Alfredo said, “First and foremost, I hate it for Alex. No race car driver wants to be in the position where they have to give up their seat for a weekend to someone else. His health is definitely the most important thing, and I hope he gets back to the track soon.”

Bowman has been racing full-time for Hendrick Motorsports since 2018. In his Cup Series career, the 32-year-old has won eight races and has earned 112 top-10 finishes in 362 starts.