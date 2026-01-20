Mike McCarthy 'considered strong candidate' for Pittsburgh Steelers HC job, per report

Mike McCarthy will interview Wednesday for the Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching vacancy. While Pittsburgh remains interested in multiple options, McCarthy is “considered a strong candidate,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The 62-year-old McCarthy took a year off this season, fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after the 2024 season. McCarthy spent five seasons in Dallas, leading the team to a 49-35 record, three playoff appearances and a pair of NFC East titles.

Before Dallas, McCarthy’s first head coaching job came with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy was highly successful in Green Bay, going 125-77-2 and earning a playoff spot in nine of his 13 seasons at the helm. McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While in Green Bay, McCarthy helped aid in the development of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In Dallas, Dak Prescott had his best NFL season under McCarthy in 2023. That season, he finished second in MVP voting.

Mike McCarthy would be returning home in named Steelers HC

Notably, McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native. He would also be the franchise’s first offensive-minded head coaching hire in decades, as Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin all had defensive backgrounds.

Tomlin stepped down following a season which saw the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Pittsburgh, however, was bounced in the Wild Card Round at home by the Houston Texans, extending its playoff losing streak to seven games. The Steelers last won a postseason game in January 2017.

Tomlin had been Pittsburgh’s head coach since the 2007 season. The Steelers had a winning percentage well over .600 and won a Super Bowl in 2008 under his leadership. Pittsburgh under Tomlin finished .500 or better in every season.

Only two active coaches have more playoff wins than McCarthy’s 11. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has 28; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has 13.

McCarthy is far from the only candidate at play for Pittsburgh. The team is meeting Tuesday with Minnesota Vikings coordinator Brian Flores. Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is also scheduled to interview in-person.